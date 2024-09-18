Menu Explore
Jilted lover kills woman after she marries another man

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 19, 2024 05:28 AM IST

PUNE A jilted lover killed a woman after she married another person in Vishrantwadi area on Tuesday.

Jilted lover killed a woman after she married another person in Vishrantwadi area on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The accused has been identified as Amol Dilip Kamble, 25, a resident of Dhanori, who hails from Beed district. He hacked to death Gauri Aare, 25, a resident of Kalas Malwadi area.

On Tuesday, Gauri was on her way home along with her friend. When she was near Trinity School, the accused attacked her with a koyta (sickle). She was critically injured and died during treatment at a private hospital on Wednesday.

Kanchan Jadhav, senior police inspector at Vishrantwadi police station, said, “Both accused and deceased were schoolmates and originally Pimplaner in the Beed district. Three years ago, Gauri married with Lanesh Aare and shifted to Pune recently.”

Yadav said, “The accused was stalking Gauri and attacked her with koyta in which she died.’’

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station under relevant sections.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
