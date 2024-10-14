Menu Explore
‘Kalagram’ inaugurated on Sinhgad Road

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The space is spread across 2.5 acres and houses an open amphitheatre with 605 seating capacity, 850 sq ft centre stage, other facilities for artists and also 9 food stalls

‘Kalagram,’ a cultural space inside Pu La Deshpande Garden on Sinhgad Road, was inaugurated by Minister of State (Mos) for Civil Aviation and Cooperative sector Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday.

Kalagram was inaugurated by Minister of State (Mos) for Civil Aviation and Cooperative sector Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Kalagram was inaugurated by Minister of State (Mos) for Civil Aviation and Cooperative sector Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The space is spread across 2.5 acres and houses an open amphitheatre with 605 seating capacity, 850 sq ft centre stage, other facilities for artists and also 9 food stalls. The space also houses parking space for 100 cars and 400 two-wheelers.

“Earlier such projects were only on paper, but our government is committed towards development of the city,” said Mohol while inaugurating the project.

“It is matter of pride for all Punekars that such a space is developed in our cultural city,” he added.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, said, “The entire ‘Kalagram’ is spread across 2.5 acres and with a budget of 25 crore it is developed in last 6 years.”

Speaking about the project MLA Madhuri Misal said, “In the next phase we plan to start ‘Pu La Deshpande Katta’ in the premises where books, audio, videos will be available for public use.”

