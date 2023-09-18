Kalyani Nagar residents demand better facilities for senior citizens at Pune Airport

With airports serving as gateways for travellers, the lack of essential facilities for senior citizens at Pune Airport – namely, recliner seats/comfortable resting areas and priority check-ins – is a matter of grave concern, according to the residents of Kalyani Nagar. The Kalyani Nagar Residents’ Forum also raised the issue of extensive walking required at the airport (HT FILE PHOTO)

“The absence of priority check-ins results in longer queues and added stress during the check-in process. This should be made a free-of-cost facility. The service charges are already taken by airports and airlines,” the Kalyani Nagar Residents’ Forum said in a press release.

The residents claimed that the washrooms inside the airport lack basic amenities such as automated room fresheners. “Maintaining a clean and pleasant environment in and around washrooms is crucial, especially for senior citizens who may require frequent restroom visits,” the residents claimed. They added that transportation for senior citizens - passenger transport vehicles (PTVs) - is in short supply, particularly when they are leaving the airport.

“With the high volume of travellers, relying on just one PTV is impractical and often results in long waiting times. Also, senior citizens have to pull their luggage. They face several challenges and problems when navigating airports. These issues can significantly impact their travel experience,” the residents claimed.

The Kalyani Nagar Residents’ Forum also raised the issue of extensive walking required at the airport from check-in to security checks and gate changes, and the language barriers faced by senior citizens. They demanded the introduction of priority check-in counters for senior citizens to expedite their travel process, and reduce the stress associated with long lines.

“There should be a special pass or identity given to senior citizens at the airport while at the same time, authorities need to ensure the availability of automated room fresheners inside washrooms to maintain hygiene and improve the overall experience for travellers,” said the residents in the press release.

Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune Airport, said, “We are certainly working on the development of passenger facilities at the airport, especially for senior citizens, and in the new airport terminal building also, better facilities have been given to senior citizen passengers.”

