Kamal Vyavahare rejoins Congress

The Congress on Thursday withdrew the suspension of former mayor Kamal Vyavahare. Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “Kamal Vyavahare rejoined the party in the presence of state unit president Harshwardhan Sapkal.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vyavahare, the first woman mayor of Pune city, had filed her nomination as an independent candidate from the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency after resigning from the Congress after it picked Ravindra Dhangekar from the seat. The national party had suspended her for rebelling against the party’s candidate.

Later, Dhangekar has joined the Shiv Sena.

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “Kamal Vyavahare rejoined the party in the presence of state unit president Harshwardhan Sapkal.”

Meanwhile, Sapkal on Thursday took review meeting with the party’s local unit in preparation for the upcoming civic elections.