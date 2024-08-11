Kamala Nehru Hospital stinks of civic apathy

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Kamala Nehru Hospital is the only general hospital has recently undergone renovation and expansion work spending crores of rupees. However, despite the significant amount of money being spent flaws in the construction are leading to hygiene issues and inconvenience to patients, said activists. Activists have raised concerns about health hazards posed to patients and visitors at Pune Municipal Corporation-run Kamala Nehru Hospital. (HT)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members and activists visited the KNH on Saturday.

Given the faulty drainage lines, sewage water is accumulating in the hospital basement and parking area. The defective planning of the drainage system by PMC is the reason for the sewage water accumulation. This has raised concerns about the health hazards posed to patients and visitors at the hospital, claim the activists.

Dr Prashant Bothe, medical superintendent of KNH, said, a letter has been given to the Bhavan Vibhag of PMC requesting to conduct the repair work.

“The sewage line repair work was conducted twice in March and July. However, despite the repair, the problem persists. The issue will be handled by the team from the Bhavan department,” he said.

The drainage water creates a foul smell and facilitates mosquito breeding. Also, rainwater accumulates in the basement. The civic body is using water pumps to remove the water from the basement.

Sudarshan Jagdale, president, city unit AAP, met the administrating officer of KNH and claimed the response received was unsatisfactory.

“This is an attempt to squander public funds. Especially considering a recent incident where a student at a PMC hostel succumbed to dengue. This raises a critical question about how many more lives will be lost before the administration takes corrective action,” he questioned.

Dr Bothe said the renovation work of toilets was recently done at the hospital and the lift at the hospital was changed.

“Furniture work inside the wards is ongoing. The debris at the basement will be cleared by us on priority,” he added.