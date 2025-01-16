Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karad family clears property tax dues of Wakad flat

ByVicky Pathare
Jan 16, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Walmik Karad, key suspect in Beed extortion case, paid his outstanding property taxes of a flat to PCMC on Wednesday

Pune: Walmik Karad, a key suspect in the Beed extortion case, paid his outstanding property taxes of a flat to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday. The payment was made online in the evening, following news that the civic body planned to seal and auction the property had gone viral.

Walmik Karad, key suspect in Beed extortion case, paid his outstanding property taxes of a flat to PCMC on Wednesday. (HT FILE)
Walmik Karad, key suspect in Beed extortion case, paid his outstanding property taxes of a flat to PCMC on Wednesday. (HT FILE)

The property is owned by Walmik Karad and Manjali Karad.

The luxurious flat with an estimated market value of 1 crore is registered in the name of Karad and his wife Manjiri Walmik Karad.

As per the PCMC tax department records, the property — Flat number 601, Park Street, Park Ivory Phase-2 on Aundh Road in Wakad — has been registered since June 16, 2021, and pending property tax dues is over 1.55 lakh.

Avinash Shinde, deputy commissioner of PCMC and head of tax department, said, “We had issued an attached warrant on November 21, 2024 to the owner of the property. The period of 21 days was over and we had decided to take further action to seal and auction the flat. However, the Karads paid the dues in the evening through an online transaction.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On