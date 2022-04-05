Katraj zoo animals get coolers, sprinklers to beat the heat
PUNE With Pune temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius, summers setting in and the scorching heat making conditions worse for animals, especially those in cages in an urban set-up, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre in Katraj, has made arrangements to provide some respite.
The zoo was reopened on March 20, after being shut for almost two years due to the pandemic.
“Air coolers, foggers, sprinklers and a jumbo fan is in place and our team will make sure that none of the animals suffer due to heat,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre.
According to the zoo’s official, the park houses 440 animals of 63 different species including eight tigers, leopards, and giant squirrel. The Katraj zoo is spread across 130 acres and is divided into three areas- an animal orphanage, a snake park and a zoo overlooking a lake spanning 42 acres.
“There are water pools for elephants, ponds for other big animals and also sprinklers for herbivorous animals. To keep zoo atmosphere cooler, we have placed additional sprinklers and fans in exhibit areas,” added Jadhav.
Katraj zoo development
The second phase of development of Katraj zoo will start in 2022-23. Till now the PMC has erected five of the nine planned ducts, as part of the first phase. In the next four months, enclosures for lions, zebras and four-horned antelopes (Chausinga) will be completed. The second phase of development, including the upgrades of the snake park, would start soon .
“The ducting system placed by the civic body is also turning out to be very helpful for animals in this sweltering heat.” added Jadhav.
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics