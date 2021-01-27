Katraj-Swargate BRTS route ready for trial runs
Trial runs of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses on the Swargate to Katraj bus rapid transit corridor (BRT) route are ready to take place, as bus stations on the route are now ready for use.
This week, trial runs will take place and immediately after, the service will start.
For the last two months, this issue of starting this BRT route has been in the eye of a storm with Pune city’s mayor Murlidhar Mohol announcing that it would start on January 1, 2021.
Due to a lack of necessary safety arrangements and infrastructure, PMPML could not start the service.
Since then, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been completing all the work at bus stations along the route.
“There are four to five points which we had asked for, in terms of passenger safety and without that, we couldn’t start our service. First, was to install automatic doors at the bus stations, then, to install CCTV cameras and have locked premises at each bus station. Also for passengers, when
they come out of the bus station, pedestrian signals will be needed. These were the demands and most of the work is now complete,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director.
“In next couple of days we are going to have trial runs on this route. Also, a joint inspection and checking of the BRT route will be done by PMPML and PMC officials before starting the service,” added Jagtap.
PMPML had also approached the Pune traffic police to get help from traffic police to monitor vehicles coming into the BRTS corridor.
So far, as the corridor was not operational, all vehicles used to use it. Earlier, before the Covid-19 pandemic, daily 2,800 trips used to happen only on this stretch between Swargate to Katraj.
