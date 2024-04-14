KEM Hospital’s study of psychosexual disorder benefits 10k people

The KEM Hospital Research Centre (KEMHRC) has recently completed the first phase of its innovative study, ‘Programme for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence (PPPSV)’ which has helped over 10,000 individuals. The first-of-its-kind study aims to prevent child sexual abuse (CSA) through a unique approach of primary prevention by providing treatment to people with paedophilia said the researchers. This realisation of preference is often distressing to such patients (persons with paedophilia), as they are most likely to hate themselves and would not be able to share it with anybody. (HT PHOTO)

The condition of sexual preference towards pre-pubescent children is called ‘paedophilia’ (and towards pubescent children is called ‘hebephilia;’ paedophilia and hebephilia together are referred to as paedophilia), which is a psychosexual disorder.

This realisation of preference is often distressing to such patients (persons with paedophilia), as they are most likely to hate themselves and would not be able to share it with anybody.

The programme was started in 2015 by KEMHRC partnering with the Institute of Sexology and Sexual Medicine, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany headed by prof Dr Klaus Beier provided KEMHRC with a strong rationale for conceiving a project that would work at the prevention level in India as well.

Dr Laila Garda, director of research at KEMHRC, said, that training related to the treatment of paedophilia is not a part of the curriculum of mainstream education and hence clinicians are likely to fail to identify such patients.

“Further, in the Indian context, there are challenges of cultural stigma around sex itself and then CSA. Therefore, it is challenging to penetrate this issue in the community and talk about it even to clinicians,” she said.

Under the PPPSV, KEMHRC started the ‘Don’t offend India’ project aimed at providing treatment for non-offending and self-motivated persons with paedophilia. With effective therapy, they are equipped with strategies to control their behaviour and lead a fulfilling life. Currently, there are 16 patients enrolled under the programme.

Dr Varsha Tol, senior research scientist at KEMHRC, said, “Several workshops, meetings and seminars were conducted with the stakeholders to assess the feasibility as well as orient them about the program. A feasibility study was also conducted which facilitated the collation of information about the management of the problem, knowledge regarding the clinical syndrome and its acceptability in the local (Indian) culture.”

During the programme, it was found there is a need for public awareness about Pedophilia and its treatment and to distinguish Pedophilia from CSA. A treatment protocol was made for self-motivated non-offending persons with Pedohebephilia with continued awareness activities in the population.

Awareness activities both online and offline methods to spread awareness with campaigns, video spots, seminars and conferences were conducted with the target audience. Sessions, trainings, workshops, and bus campaigns were conducted, and a helpline number 1800-123-8905 was launched.

The target audience for both the online and offline modes comprised the general population, health and medical professionals, mental health professionals and NGOs working on similar concerns.

Dr Garda said that after the helpline number was launched there were multiple calls received from states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka amongst other states.

“The KEMHRC is located in Pune, and it is difficult for the doctors and even the patient to travel. Due to this, we teamed up with several psychiatrists and psychologists from other states and they were trained to identify and treat patients with paedophilia. With this, we made a pan-India network of experts for the PPPSV. Several international and national organizations have joined us for the programme.”

BOX: The study’s Key findings:

It initiated discussion and created awareness about Pedophilia and helped people to openly discuss the issue with others.

The Indian social values and beliefs on sexuality are conservative, this initiative served as a genesis to provide awareness and respond to issues related to sexuality and sexual violence

The PPPSV has the potential to respond efficiently to various issues related to sex, sexuality and sexual violence.

India -sex and sexuality are taboo bringing out a behaviour change takes time and continuous and ongoing effort is needed

The scaling up of the project would result in significantly preventing sexual violence against children and women.