Khadak police arrest uncle-nephew duo for murdering youth

PUNE The Khadak police have arrested an uncle-nephew duo for allegedly murdering a youth. The incident took place on the night of May 3, and the offence was lodged on May 5. Khadak police have arrested uncle-nephew duo for allegedly murdering youth on night of May 3. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the nephew was angry over the deceased for fetching liquor for his uncle and banged his head against the wall leading to serious head injury including freezing of blood supply to the brain.

While the nephew assaulted the victim, his uncle physically assaulted him at the same time leading to the murder, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal Jairam Acharya (25), a resident of Bhavani Peth while the nephew has been identified as Danish Ali Shaikh (21) and the uncle as Amir Shaikh (38), both residents of Kasewadi in Bhavani Peth.

The father of the deceased who is an auto driver identified as Jairam Loknandan Acharya (51), a resident of Kasewadi lodged the FIR.

The Khadak police on May 6 arrested the duo under relevant sections of Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) including murder charges.