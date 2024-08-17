Khadakwasla assembly constituency: Three-term MLA Tapkir in the race again as others eye Mahayuti ticket

Once the stronghold of the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Khadakwasla assembly constituency has been Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) stronghold since last three assembly elections with Bhimrao Tapkir being the successful face since 2012. The Khadakwasla segment is likely to witness its reflection with multiple aspirants seeking tickets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Part of Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Khadakwasla is a mixed constituency with urban and rural areas. The urban areas are Dhankawdi, Ambegaon, Sinhagad Road, Warje, Nanded City, and Katraj with rural parts being Khed Shivapur and villages around Khadakwasla and Sinhagad areas.

The constituency has seen a surge in urban voter count over the years due to multiple real estate projects in areas such as Ambegaon and Narhe, giving lead to the BJP during assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

This time though, as the state politics has witnessed churning over the past two and a half years, the Khadakwasla segment is likely to witness its reflection with multiple aspirants seeking tickets.

From the BJP, Tapkir is eyeing for ticket once again even as members of Mahayuti alliance, including former deputy mayor Prasanna Jagtap, Vikas Dangat and Dilip Vedepatil are willing. From Ajit Pawar-led NCP, former deputy mayor Dilip Barate has already staked claim over the ticket from this constituency.

Tapkir, who has represented the constituency for last three terms, managed to win in 2019 by a very short margin. Citing this factor, many aspirants within the BJP are eyeing the ticket.

Tapkir said, “As three-term MLA, I have good connect with voters from both urban and rural areas. I hope that the party’s leadership will give me chance again. It is natural that other candidates from my party and other parties too are willing. However, they should stake claim based on their works instead of defaming other candidates.”

There is competition with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) too with Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)’s Sachin Dodke and Kaka Chavan considered frontrunner for the constituency.

Dodke said, “I lost the last polls by a short margin. This time I am hoping for victory as the Modi wave had helped the BJP last time. The voters’ mood has changed, and they have realised the mistake of falling prey to fake promises. I have already covered the constituency twice with the support of alliance partners Congress and Shiv Sena. As I had received less votes in Bhusari Colony and Bavdhan in last polls, I have concentrated on these areas. The MVA will contest the polls as a team, and it is the party’s leadership to give ticket to deserving candidate.”

Dangat said, “I am educated and has good connect with voters of urban and rural areas. I am willing to contest the election.”

Jagtap said, “I have worked as a corporator and deputy mayor. I have relatives in all villages falling in the constituency. I meet people daily besides attending RSS events. I am hoping that the party would give me a chance this time.”

Barate is hoping that Ajit would ask Mahayuti to give the ticket to NCP, and he will get the ticket.