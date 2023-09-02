News / Cities / Pune News / No plan for water cuts in Pune, says Chandrakant Patil

No plan for water cuts in Pune, says Chandrakant Patil

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 02, 2023 11:11 PM IST

With the weather department’s forecast of Monsoon 2023 to be below normal, concerns were raised about possible water rationing

At the canal committee meeting for Khadakwasla Dam held on Saturday, attended by state revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, state cooperation minister Dilip Walse-Patil and MLAs, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil instructed officials to continue daily water supply to residents.

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil instructed officials to continue daily water supply to resident (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil instructed officials to continue daily water supply to resident (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

With the weather department’s forecast of Monsoon 2023 to be below normal, concerns were raised about possible water rationing.

Patil also told authorities regular supply of water for agriculture purposes.

“Though reported rainfall is less than normal this year, the dam storage in Khadakwasla reservoir is satisfactory. There is no need to make any changes in the existing water supply system. A decision could be taken at the next review meet in October,” he said.

The water storage at the four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar — is 27.47 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) as on September 2 evening, and at 94.24 per cent. The corresponding figure of last year was 29.07 TMC and 99.72 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out