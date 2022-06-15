Kidney malpractice case: Pune’s Sassoon hospital without authorisation panel
PUNE Two months after regional authorisation committee for live organ transplants was dissolved due to a the kidney transplant row, Sassoon General Hospital continues to wait for the new committee.
The Sassoon General Hospital has not received any request for live kidney transplant in the absence of a regional authorisation committee for organ transplant. Since the Directorate of Medical Education and Research’s (DMER’s) dismissal of the former regional authorisation committee for organ transplant at the hospital ahead of the kidney racket at Ruby Hall clinic, there has been no direct order issued by the DMER for formation of a new committee. However, officials are expecting the process of constitution of the new committee to take place soon. Several doctors are now demanding that a police official and legal advisor be present on the new committee.
Dr Vinayak Kale, dean, BJ General Medical College and Sassoon hospital, said that there is no order issued as of now for formation of the new committee. “However, it is likely to happen soon. We have not received any applications so far for live transplants. Patients must be going to the state authorisation committee. The committee at Sassoon hospital is expected to be formed soon,” said Dr Kale. Many doctors are demanding that the new committee include a police official and a legal advisor, he said.
“The process of vetting of documentation of the donor and recipient requires the committee to send the documents to the police station. Many doctors are now demanding that instead of that, a police official and a legal advisor be on the committee itself. This may further ensure that there are no loopholes in the process of vetting,” said Dr Kale.
Dilip Mhaisekar, DMER head said that notification to form the regional authorisation committee will be issued in a day or two. “After the inquiry against the last committee, it was found that many rules and regulations were not followed. And so, this time we are issuing a detailed notification underlining the rules and regulations and how the verification of documents should be carried out. The strict implementation of the same will be followed. The committee will be formed according to the act,” said Mhaisekar.
In the absence of a regional authorisation committee, patients have to directly approach the state-level committee for live kidney transplants.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics