Kids infected with Omicron had parents who were unvaccinated, says study
PUNE A study conducted by Pune’s BJ Medical College on kids who were infected with Omicron showed that the majority of the parents, of kids who were infected with the Omicron variant, were not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or not vaccinated at all, which can be hypothesised to contribute to the spread of the variant. The study is now been published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
The study was conducted among 14 infected children admitted between December 1 and February 28, 2022.
Five (36%) children showed high total Covid-19 antibodies, which may indicate reinfection by the Omicron variant, supporting the theory of immune escape.
The study also highlights that children, especially those with comorbidity, infected with Omicron variant are at a risk for hospitalisation. A small proportion of these may need intensive care. With adequate monitoring and supportive care, the mortality rates are low (14 per cent in the series).
The study showed that the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 infection was seen to be more infectious but less severe in children than adults with reduced hospitalisation rates. There is a paucity of data on hospitalised children with confirmed Omicron variants.
Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the microbiology department of BJ Medical College, said, “We describe demographic, epidemiologic, clinical, radiological, laboratory features and outcomes of children with confirmed Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 infection admitted to Sassoon General Hospital.”
The study also showed that the median duration of hospital stay was 10 days (IQR=8) which was shorter than that observed with previous variants. Of the 14 children, there were two deaths and 12 children were discharged, suggesting that the disease severity was mild to moderate in most of the children.
The study concluded that the hospitalised children with Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 who have underlying comorbidities may have severe presentations needing ICU care. Mortality rates are low with appropriate ICU care.
UP reports 154 new Covid-19 cases; zero active cases in 15 districts
Uttar Pradesh reported 154 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday while 182 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, stated the data from the state health department. Among new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 72, Ghaziabad 23, Lucknow 14, Agra 5, and Prayagraj 4. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,145, and majority among them are in home isolation. In 15 districts, there are zero active cases.
60-year-old held for raping minor in Lakhimpur Kheri district
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl, on Saturday, under the Singahi police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Additional superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times that “the accused identified as Fida Ali has been arrested and sent to jail.”
How a poem on Brahminism sparked political furore in Maharashtra
Mumbai: A poem on Brahminism has stirred controversy in Maharashtra politics. Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested by the Thane police for allegedly posting objectionable content on Facebook against Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday. Chitale shared a 'poem' purportedly written by advocate Nitin Bhave which allegedly made fun of Pawar's illness and described him as an “anti-Brahmin” leader who was destined to go to hell.
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to custody till May 18
Thane: The Thane court on Sunday sent Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale to police custody till May 18. Chitale has not appointed a lawyer yet. The actor, who has worked in TV serials, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook about Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. The Nerul police has also registered a case against Chitale.
Homebuyers awarded 20% refund for delay in flat possession
Mumbai: In a big relief for 14 buyers who purchased flats in Hubtown Sunstone at Bandra east, the developer has been directed to refund 20% of the flat price on account of a three-and-half-year delay in delivery of flats. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently allowed homebuyers' complaints about compensation due to the delay in handing over possession.
