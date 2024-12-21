Koyta-wielding gang vandalises two-wheelers in Vimannagar 

The Airport police have booked a group of youngsters for attacking shops and business establishments with koyta, leading to chaos and confusion in the area at around 11.30 pm on Thursday. According to the police, the incident took place in front of the Dhanori octroi toll post in Kalwad when the victim identified as Sandeep Adhav (35), was allegedly attacked by Akshay Salgile (20), Nikesh Patil and a minor accused, all residents of Lohegaon. The Airport police have booked a group of youngsters for attacking shops and business establishments with koyta, leading to chaos and confusion in the area at around 11.30 pm on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused brandished koytas and damaged five parked two-wheelers, one four-wheeler, an autorickshaw and the display boards of three shops. They also threw a huge stone at a food stall owner’s son which left him injured. Airport police station in-charge Ajay Sankeshwari said that two accused had been arrested under Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 109, 115 (2),352, 324 (5), 125 (a) and 3 (5) of Arms Act 4 (25).