Lalit Patil case: Pune police seeks permission to take action against former dean of Sassoon

Amid the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Lalit Patil case, the Pune city police approached the Principal Secretary of Medical Education and Drug Department for further legal proceedings against former dean of Sassoon Hospital, Dr Sanjeev Thakur. Officials from the Pune city police department confirmed the development on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Officials from the Pune city police department confirmed the development on Friday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The proposal, submitted on January 5, 2024, awaits the necessary clearance to proceed with further actions, including the filing of charges and the issuance of a summons.

Ramnath Pokle, additional commissioner of police (crime) , said, “We have approached concerned authorities seeking permission to take further legal steps against Dr Thakur in Lalit Patil case.’’

Dr Thakur, who served as the dean of Sassoon Hospital, has come under the investigative lens due to various allegations levelled against him in the Lalit Patil case. As a result of an initial inquiry, police found substantial evidence against him.

It was alleged that Dr Thakur was responsible for the overstay of the Patil in Sassoon Hospital. The pending proposal, currently under consideration in Mumbai, outlines the nature of the charges and the legal steps that will be taken to ensure accountability.

Upon receiving approval, the police authorities will proceed with filing a charge sheet against Dr Thakur. The legal process will aim to address the alleged irregularities in Lalit Patil case and any potential misconduct during his tenure as the dean of Sassoon Hospital.