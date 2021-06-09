Land acquisition for ring road faces opposition; officials begin process with police presence

The administration is facing strong resistance to the land acquisition process for the western part of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Ring road from villages in Bhor Tehsil.

On Wednesday, officials had to opt for police protection as they started land measurement in Ranje village as a part of the land acquisition exercise. The villagers accused that police force was brought to intimidate them though officials from MSRDC claimed it was a precautionary measure.

The land acquisition of the western part of the outer ring road will be constructed by MSRDC beginning in March with 38 villages in four tehsils affected as about 763.12 hectares of private land will be acquired on the western side of the ring road.

There has been increasing opposition from the farmers from Ranje, Kusgaon, Khopi, Kanjaale and Kelawade under Bhor tehsil.

“I own 1.7 acres of irrigated agricultural land on which I have my home. Of this, almost 1.25 acres will be acquired for the ring road post which I will be left with a negligible piece of land. The administration should tell me how my family is supposed to earn a livelihood when we completely depend on this land’s agricultural produce for the earning,” said Pradip Jaykar, a resident of Ranje.

Sandeep Patil sub-divisional engineer Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the presence of police personnel was only a precautionary measure and not to use force.

“We have listened to farmers’ grievances and have tried to resolve their doubts. But further queries can be cleared only after completing the land measurement procedure. So, we are requesting the locals to let us complete that,” said Patil.

The joint measurement survey has been undergoing on the western side of the Ring road and the survey process in 12 villages of 160 hectares has been completed so far. The land acquisition for the Eastern side has also begun but the Covid induced curbs and the resistance from affected villages have delayed the deadline of completion of the land acquisition process for the project.

Other villages in Bhor tehsil have also started peaceful protests to oppose the land acquisition.

Dinkar Dalvi, a resident of Kanjale village, accused the administration of not listening to the objections raised by the landowners saying the administration has not scheduled hearings and 90% of the objections are pending with them. “Whenever officials came for land measurement, we handed over the list of objections and asked them to come back after resolving those, but they keep mum on these issues,” he said.

GFX-

The Western side of the Ring Road

Urse (Mumbai Pune Expressway)-Parandwadi-Pimploli-Ghotawade-Mutha-Malkhed-Ghera Sinhgad-Kalyan-Kusgaon-Kelawade (NH 48 Pune-Satara Road)

Total affected villages on the western side - 38

(Maval - 6 villages, Mulashi - 16 villages, Haveli- 11 villages, Bhor -5 villages)

Land required- 763.12 hectares