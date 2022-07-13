Landslide near old Katraj tunnel leads to traffic jam on Satara road
PUNE A landslide was reported near the old Katraj tunnel in the city on Pune-Satara road on Wednesday. As the boulders came crashing, it led to a traffic jam on Satara road.
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade department officials said the debris is being removed to clear the way for traffic.
Nilesh Mahajan, a PMC fire brigade department official, said, “Our team along with the PMC disaster management cell is currently on the spot to clear debris. The traffic will be smooth in some time.”
According to officials, a landslide occurred at the entry point of the tunnel at Satara end.
A driver of a state transport bus spotted some boulders on the road on the way to Pune from Satara. He alerted fire brigade personnel Sagar Ingale, a fireman who was present on the bus.
He was on the way to Pune to join his duty after the weekend.
“When our bus was near old Katraj tunnel, suddenly some boulders and trees fell on the road. The fire brigade department immediately rushed to the spot and clearing of debris and boulders is going on. There was no injury reported in this accident,” said the official.
