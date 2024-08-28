Laser beam ban: 4 cases filed during Janmashtami celebrations

The Pune police have filed four cases against individuals and groups for violation of laser beam light norms during the celebrations of Janmashtami on Tuesday. Last year, during the Ganesh festival, many people suffered eye injuries due to use of high-beam laser lights during the immersion procession. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, groups and mandals at various parts of the city ignored police orders and organised laser light shows during Dahi Handi celebrations.

Last year, during the Ganesh festival, many people suffered eye injuries due to use of high-beam laser lights during the immersion procession. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar chaired a meeting with prominent mandals and imposed a ban on use of laser light during the festival. Additional commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma on Saturday issued a circular declaring a 60-day ban on laser lights.

Despite the ban, various mandals in the city went ahead with installing laser lights for Dahi Handi celebrations. The installation of iron structures for lasers blocked roadways, causing traffic disruptions. Putting up huge loudspeakers also caused public inconvenience. The officials acted on public complaints.

G Shreedhar, deputy commissioner of police (special branch), said, “After analysing the data, we have registered four cases of violation of laser beam light norms. Most of the violators are mandals from Hadapsar area. We are analysing videos and evidence and may file more cases.” The police had instructed officials across the city to record Dahi Handi celebrations under their jurisdiction.

As per the Pune city police data, three cases were filed at Hadapsar and one at Sahakarnagar.

The police action against violators have been taken under Section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servants) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).