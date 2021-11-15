Last rites of Babasaheb Purandare held with state honours in Pune

The last rites of historian and author Babasaheb Purandare was conducted with state honours in Pune on Monday.

The historian passed away early this morning at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune around 5 am after a brief illness

Babasaheb Purandare was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2019.

The Maharashtra government honoured him with Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015 and Madhya Pradesh government has awarded him the Kalidas award.

Babasaheb Purandare was a celebrated author and historian and was known for his work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He wrote several books on Shivaji, his administration and the forts from the king's era. As a theatre enthusiast, Purandare had directed 'Jaanta Raja', a play on Shivaji's life.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in August, attended a function to mark Baba Saheb Purandare entering the 100th year of his life.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister on Monday said that Babasaheb Purandare left a major void in the world of history and culture.

"I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered," he said.

PM Modi further said that Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history and he had interacted with him very closely over the years.

"Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back had addressed his centenary year programme," the Prime Minister wrote.

"Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare will live on due to his extensive works. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

