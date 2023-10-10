Last round of FYJC admissions to start from today

Pune: The online admission process for Class 11 first year junior college (FYJC) admissions has started in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The seventh special and final admission round will start from Wednesday, October 11, and students cannot cancel it later, said education officials. The merit list of students will be prepared by the education department and checked by the committees on October 14 and October 15. (HT PHOTO)

The central online process for Class 11 admission is conducted by the school education department of the state. As per the information given by the education department, registration is required for admission and filling the second part of the form is mandatory. The students who want to participate in the last round will have to re-lock their preferred application. Students can fill the first and second part of the admission form from October 11 to October 13.

The merit list of students will be prepared by the education department and checked by the committees on October 14 and October 15, before being released on the website on October 16. Students will be able to confirm their admission by going to junior college from October 16 to October 17. It has been clarified by the office of the joint director of secondary and higher secondary education that quota admission and dual admission will continue in parallel during this period.

