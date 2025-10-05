Lavani artist Gautami Patil was not present in car during accident: Police

Pune City Police have clarified that lavani artist Gautami Patil was not in the car involved in a serious accident on September 30 near Wadgaon Bridge. On Friday, Margale’s family met Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, seeking justice and financial help. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred around 5:15 AM when a car linked to Patil allegedly rear-ended an autorickshaw, critically injuring the driver, Samaji Margale. He is currently receiving treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

Police have registered a case against the car’s driver based on a complaint by Margale’s relatives. However, the family has demanded Patil’s arrest, alleging her involvement. Protests have since been held, intensifying public pressure.

On Friday, Margale’s family met Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, seeking justice and financial help. The minister contacted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam and instructed him to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

“We received audio-visual complaints from the victim’s relatives and have registered a case accordingly,” said DCP Kadam. He confirmed that the minister called for details and was briefed on the matter.

Kadam added that the initial investigation shows only that the driver was in the vehicle. His sample has been collected for an alcohol test.

“No notice has been issued to Gautami Patil,” police said. “Her driver has been served a notice and is cooperating. Patil will be called if needed.”

A special investigation officer has been appointed to the case. CCTV footage from nearby areas has been collected, and statements from eyewitnesses and family members have been recorded.

Senior officials assured that the investigation is ongoing and action will be taken based on evidence and legal procedures.