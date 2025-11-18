Lax checks at Pune’s Khed-Shivapur toll plaza raise fresh concerns about safety

While the authorities have announced a series of corrective measures aimed at curbing speeding and preventing overloaded heavy vehicles from entering the city limits in the wake of last week’s fatal accident along the Navale bridge stretch, an on-ground visit to the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on Monday revealed that enforcement is inconsistent, raising fresh concerns about safety on one of Pune’s most dangerous highway sections. Despite the directive to check each and every heavy vehicle for overloading at the Khed-Shivapur toll naka, Hindustan Times observed that only a few heavy vehicles were being diverted to the weighing system installed near the toll gate. (HT PHOTO)

Several commuters travelling through the Khed-Shivapur toll naka expressed frustration over the presence of highway police personnel stationed at the Satara-end, and said that instead of focusing on monitoring heavy vehicles and overload violations, officers are often seen stopping cars and collecting fines for minor issues.

Workers appointed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) confirmed that overloaded vehicles are being fined but acknowledged that the absence of a structured mechanism allows some trucks to pass without scrutiny. This is particularly alarming given that overloaded vehicles pose a severe risk on the downhill slope leading to Navale bridge, a stretch notorious for brake failures and speed-related accidents.

The 6.8 km stretch between the Katraj new tunnel and Navale bridge continues to be one of Pune’s most accident-prone corridors with five black spots identified by the NHAI, but enforcement remains inadequate despite frequent accidents. At present, only one speed gun covers the entire section, and although two vehicle-actuated speed displays and two gantries fitted with six cameras each have been installed, they function largely as monitoring devices rather than active enforcement tools. With just one camera actually configured for speed detection, vast portions of the road remain unmonitored, and while an RTO team is stationed on-site to oversee traffic flow, officials acknowledge that controlling the speed of heavy vehicles, particularly during peak hours, continues to pose a major challenge.

Sanjay Kadam, project director, NHAI Pune division, acknowledged the gaps but assured that corrective measures are underway. “We understand the public’s concern. The accident last week was a grim reminder that enforcement must be tightened. At Khed-Shivapur, our goal is to ensure proper screening of heavy vehicles. We have already instructed the toll operator, highway police and RTO squads to increase manpower and reduce the number of lanes open for heavy trucks so checks can be more systematic.”

Meanwhile, local residents, who have been witnessing accidents on this stretch for years, expressed frustration at the pace of improvements. Meera Jagtap, a resident of Wadgaon Budruk, said, “Every few months, there is a big accident and authorities rush to take action. But after a few weeks, everything goes back to the old way. We need permanent enforcement, not temporary checks after a tragedy.”

Another commuter, Nikhil Jog, who travels daily from Katraj to Warje, said, “The slope is dangerous and many truck drivers come down the slope at high speed. Unless there are strict checks at Khed-Shivapur and real-time speed monitoring, the situation will not improve. We live in constant fear while driving on this road.”

The directives were issued following a high-level review meeting chaired by Pune MP and union minister Murlidhar Mohol, a day after eight people were killed and 14 injured when a car was crushed between two container trucks on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass on November 13.