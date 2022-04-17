Laxman Jagtap’s health condition improving: BJP leader
PUNE Laxman Jagtap, three-time MLA from Chinchwad constituency, who was admitted to a private hospital five days ago in Baner is stable now and his health condition is improving, informed Mahesh Landge, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Pimpri-Chinchwad president on Sunday.
Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil visited Jagtap and also met his family members.
“Jagtap’s condition has improved and we are all hopeful that he will soon be out of the hospital,” said Landge.
Jagtap had gone to the United State for treatment for his ailment which he has been suffering for the past couple of years. He returned last month. A few days later, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital.
“I have been regularly visiting the hospital. Jagtap’s condition has shown improvement. Doctors are also hopeful that he will soon be discharged,” said Namdeo Dhake, former BJP house leader in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
Fix responsibility for delay in development works: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said responsibility of concerned officers should be fixed if construction works are not completed as per schedule. Repair of sensitive embankments should be completed on schedule. Beautification of schools should be done under 'Operation Kayakalp', programme, he said. The chief minister said village secretariat should be established in each village to resolve villagers' problems. Basic facilities should be provided in Vantangiya and Musahar community villages, he said.
PMPML 15th anniversary: Women ride free on Punyadasham bus service on April 19
To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19. As per the information given by PMPML, on April 19, for the commuters in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, the minimum ticket fare will be ₹5 and the maximum ticket fares would be up to ₹10.
PMPML to organise ‘Bus Day’ on April 18 as part of 15th anniversary celebrations
PUNE To commemorate the occasion of its 15th anniversary on April 19, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited will organise 'Bus Day' on Monday, April 18. As part of the 'Bus Day' event, the organisation will run 1,800 buses on roads in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, PMPML workers' unions will work on Monday wearing black bands on their shoulders to protest for their demand of salary revision according to the seventh pay commission.
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Maha on alert mode
PUNE An uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, has put the state administration on alert mode. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We are monitoring the situation, but currently the number is not showing an increasing trend like Delhi. Right now, we will wait and watch the situation.” On Sunday, Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths. Delhi recorded 461 cases on Saturday, with 5.33% of all tests turning positive.
Two Maharashtra sites in UNESCO heritage shortlist
In a major boost for conservation and tourism, two sites from Maharashtra have made it to the tentative list for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's prestigious world heritage site tag. The state is also working on a third nomination, officials said. These sites are located at Jambhrun, Ukshi, Kasheli, Rundhetali, Devi Hasol, Devache Gothane, Kudopi in Maharashtra and Phansaymal in Goa.
