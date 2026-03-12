Leadership change again at PMPML; Mahesh Awhad appointed new CMD

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has once again seen a change in its top leadership with the appointment of Mahesh Awhad as its new chairman and managing director (CMD) on Wednesday. A 2015-batch IAS officer, Awhad’s last stint was as chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority in Mumbai. A 2015-batch IAS officer, Awhad’s last stint was as chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority in Mumbai. (HT)

With his appointment, Awhad becomes the 23rd CMD of PMPML since the organisation was formed in 2007. His appointment has once again drawn attention to the frequent leadership changes at the transport body, as he takes charge even before his predecessor Pankaj Deore could complete a year in office.

Deore had taken charge as CMD on July 17, 2025, but his tenure ended in less than a year following the latest administrative reshuffle. Though the post carries a tenure of five years, almost none of the officers appointed to the position have completed a full term, except RN Joshi, who served around 2012.

Before Deore, the post was held by Deepa Mudhol-Munde, who took charge in July 2024. Since Tukaram Munde was appointed CMD in March 2017 after serving as Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, the organisation has seen a series of leadership changes. After Munde, the post was held by Nayana Gunde, Rajendra Jagtap, Kunal Khemnar, Laxminarayan Mishra, Omprakash Bakoria, Sachindra Pratap Singh, Sanjay Kolte, Mudhol-Munde and Deore.

Officials and transport activists say the frequent changes make it difficult for the organisation to pursue long-term reforms and improve services for thousands of commuters who rely on the public transport utility in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.