Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Leopard kills toddler in Nashik; body recovered after 17 hours

    A two-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Nashik while playing outside his home. His body was found 17 hours later, 1.5 km away.

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 3:04 AM IST
    By Gayatri Vajpeyee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pune: In a tragic incident, two-year-old Shrutik Gangadhar was killed in a leopard attack on Wednesday night. The child, who was playing in front of his house near a defence colony at Vadner Gate on the outskirts of Nashik, was dragged away by the leopard into dense grass around 9 pm.

    Two-year-old was killed in leopard attack on the outskirts of Nashik on Wednesday night. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
    Two-year-old was killed in leopard attack on the outskirts of Nashik on Wednesday night. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    A search operation was launched soon after, involving forest officials, personnel from the Artillery Centre, the police department, and the Nashik team of RESQ Charitable Trust. After 17 hours of search, the boy’s body was found around 2.45 pm on Thursday, nearly 1.5 km from the spot where he was taken.

    “The greenery in the area is fully grown, and the muddy terrain posed serious challenges during the search,” said Abhijit Mahale, in charge of RESQ’s Nashik team.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Pune News/Leopard Kills Toddler In Nashik; Body Recovered After 17 Hours
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes