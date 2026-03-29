Leopard rescued after 5-hr operation in Nashik’s Dhruvnagar

Pune: A leopard was rescued from a residential area in Dhruvnagar locality of Nashik city on Saturday after a coordinated operation that lasted nearly five hours. Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident. A leopard was rescued from residential area in Dhruvnagar locality of Nashik city on Saturday after coordinated operation that lasted nearly five hours. (HT)

According to the forest department, an alert about the presence of the wild animal at an under-construction row house in the area was received around 10am. During the search operation launched by teams from the forest department, wildlife rescue units, and the city police, the leopard emerged from the structure and ran towards an open plot, where it hid among dense bushes and tall grass prompting authorities to deploy a thermal drone to detect its exact location.

To improve visibility and access, an earthmoving machine was used to clear the thick vegetation in the surrounding area.

Amid the operation, the leopard took shelter behind another row house in the vicinity.

The animal was eventually tranquilised using a dart gun by the veterinary team, placed in a cage and transported in a government vehicle to the Wildlife Treatment Centre at Mhasrul.

Forest officials said the rescued leopard is a female, approximately 1.5 years old. A preliminary examination revealed signs of a skin infection, and treatment has been initiated at the facility.

Prashant Khairnar, assistant conservator of forests, Prashant Khairnar, said, “The rescue operation was carried out in a planned manner with the safety of both residents and the animal as our top priority.”