Leopard rescued from open well in Junnar

PUNE A leopard was rescued from an open well in Belsar village, Junnar division, by Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department on Thursday.

The wild cat is currently under medical observation at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre.

The seven-year-old male fell into an open well in Belsar village and was paddling to stay afloat. A local farmer immediately alerted the Forest Department. The Wildlife SOS, operating out of Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, was also called in.

A three-member rescue team led by Wildlife SOS vetenarian Dr Nikhil Bangar, accompanied a team of forest officers, got to the location. With villagers flocking around the well to catch a glimpse of the leopard a trap cage was then lowered into the well to safely extricate the leopard.

Dr Bangar said, “The animal is exhausted from the ordeal and will be kept under observation for a few days till he is deemed fit for release.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder Wildlife SOS said, “This is the second incident where we have assisted the Forest Department with the timely rescue of a leopard from an uncovered well. The issue cannot be taken lightly. It is not just leopards, a species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, that are vulnerable to these wells, but also several other species that may fall in accidentally, with potentially fatal results.”

Ajit Shinde, range forest officer, said, “This is becoming a common occurrence across Junnar as leopards often fall prey to open wells while foraging. We have advised villagers to take precautionary measures by covering wells.”