Leopard rescued from Warje Malwadi, sent to Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 20, 2023 10:28 PM IST

The leopard was first spotted by residents of New Ahire village in a tin shed of an under-construction site at 7am

A male leopard, which was spotted wandering on the streets in Warje Malwadi area, was rescued after two hours of search operation on Monday by members of the forest department, police and RESQ Charitable Trust.

A male leopard, which was spotted wandering on the streets in Warje Malwadi area, was rescued after two hours of search operation on Monday (HT PHOTO)

The leopard was first spotted by residents of New Ahire village in a tin shed of an under-construction site at 7am, this site is nearby the National Defence Academy (NDA).

After much effort and clearing the crowd at around 8.30 am the animal was caught by the rescue team members. No one was injured in the incident. The leopard was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at around 9 am, said officials.

“First the leopard was spotted and then tranquillized with the help of forest and police department officials,” said Dr Sushrut Shirbhate, a member of RESQ Charitable Trust.

“As there was a crowd of onlookers in the area where the leopard was seen, our police team was deployed to clear the rush of public. After clearing the area, the forest department and other rescue team members carried out the operation successfully,” said DS Hake, senior police inspector of Warje police station.

