Let people, not self, decide if you are god: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

PUNE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said it is people who decide if someone excelling in his work should be considered as God or not instead of the person calling himself so. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said it is people who decide if someone excelling in his work should be considered as god or not instead of the person calling himself so. (HT)

He was speaking at an event to mark the centenary year of Shankar Dinkar Kane (popularly known as Bhaiyyaji), who worked in Manipur, focusing on children’s education until 1971 and brought students to Maharashtra, arranging for their stay.

Recounting the work of Kane, Bhagwat said, “We should strive to do as much good work in our life as possible. No one is saying that we should not shine or stand out. Through the work, everyone can become a revered figure. But whether we have reached that level will be determined by others, not by ourselves. We should not proclaim that we have become God,” said Bhagwat.

Speaking about the current situation in Manipur, Bhagwat said the prevailing circumstances are difficult.

“There is no guarantee of safety. The locals are doubtful about their security. For those who have gone there for business or social work, the situation is even more challenging. But even in such conditions, the volunteers of the RSS are firmly stationed, serving both factions and trying to pacify the situation,” said Bhagwat.

The ongoing conflict in Manipur between the two communities has resulted in a large number of casualties and the displacement of people.

Bhagwat emphasised that the Sangh volunteers have neither left the state nor stayed idle. Instead, they are actively working to restore normalcy, reduce tensions between the two groups, and promote a sense of national unity.

“NGOs can’t manage everything, but the Sangh is doing all it can. They’re engaging in dialogue with the conflicting parties and have earned their trust,” Bhagwat said, adding that this trust comes from locals witnessing the work of individuals like Kane over the years.

He further explained, “We often talk about making India a nation that addresses global challenges, but this can only be achieved through the dedication (’tapascharya’) of people like Kane.”