pune news

Light rains forecast for Pune on February 18

Pune: Light rainfall is expected in Pune city on February 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:40 PM IST

Pune: Light rainfall is expected in Pune city on February 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department noted that along with rainfall in central Maharashtra, parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada may also experience rainfall till February 19.

Pune on Monday reported day temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius and night temperature at 14.6 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the weather conditions have started to change from on Monday (February 15).

“By Monday, there were cloudy skies later in the evening. On February 17 and February 18, there are chances of thundery activity during the afternoon. From February 17, there are chances of traces of rain. Whereas, on February 18, light rains are predicted in the city,” said Kashyapi.

He said that the day temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius and night temperature around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius in the city this week.

Kashyapi said that three weather systems are responsible for the rainfall forecast in the state.

“There is an upper air cyclonic circulation over north central Maharashtra. And one trough line from the upper cyclonic circulation to Kerala and another trough line from west Rajasthan to central Madhya Pradesh. These systems are governing the weather in the state. In the coming few days there will be a huge interaction of winds over Vidarbha and Marathwada which will result in rainfall and hailstorms in the area,” he said.

He said that chances of hailstorm are high on February 18 at places like Dhule Jalgaon and Nashik.

“Chances of hailstorm are likely at Solapur, Latur and Osmanabad on February 19. Parts of Vidarbha may experience hailstorms on February 16 and February 17. The rainfall activity will reduce from February 19 onwards in the state,” said Kashyapi.

“It is likely that there will be cooler weather in the state in the next seven days. After February 20, there may be other weather systems due to which colder days cannot be experienced,” said Kashyapi.

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Monday was at 35.3 degrees Celsius at Brahmapuri. And the lowest minimum temperature reported in the state was at 12.4 degrees Celsius at Gondia.

No more winter chills

“Winter is almost over. There are not many chances of a drop in temperature. After the rainfall spell in the state, there will be a western disturbance system which reduces the possibility of drop in temperature. During the rainfall spell, the temperature may not drop at all resulting in no cooler vibes,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune.

IMD forecast

Chances of traces of rainfall in Pune city on February 17

Chances of light rains in Pune city on February 18

Hailstorms likely at parts of Vidarbha on February 16 and February 17

Hailstorms likely at Solapur, Latur and Osmanabad on February 19

The rainfall activity to reduce from February 19 onwards in the state

*Source: IMD

