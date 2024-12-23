Liquor shops to remain open till 1 am, bars & hotels till 5 am on Christmas, New Year’s Eve

Ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, the state government has announced extended timings for liquor shops and establishments serving alcohol, with liquor shops to remain open till 1 am; and permit rooms, bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels to operate till 5 am on December 24, 25 and 31. The state home department has issued a notification to that effect. However, Kumar emphasised that citizens must adhere to the rules and regulations outlined in the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules specified by the law. (HT PHOTO)

As per the order, wine shops selling only wine and FLBR-II licensees-cum-shops selling beer and/or wine in sealed bottles for off-site consumption have been granted an extension for sale till 1 am on December 24, 25 and 31. Whereas hotels and clubs aka FL-III and FL-IV licensees, respectively, within the jurisdiction of the Pune police Commissionerate have been granted an extension from the current 1.30 am to 5 am on these days.

The notification further states that the district collector has the authority to refuse permissions based on considerations of law and order and public peace. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar recently announced that the deadline for outdoor music has been extended from the usual 10 pm to 12 am on the aforementioned days. However, Kumar emphasised that citizens must adhere to the rules and regulations outlined in the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules specified by the law.

Charan Singh Rajput, superintendent of the excise department, said, “The notification has extended the regular liquor serving deadline for establishments on the three year-end occasions. Before the home department’s notification, we have formed 21 squads of excise officers to crack down on the business of illegal supply of liquor and smuggling of spurious liquor. The excise department has initiated surprise visits at pubs and restaurants. Last week, we seized a stock of fake foreign liquor wherein the accused was filling low quality liquor in empty bottles and selling it as branded foreign liquor. To prevent spurious liquor supply during year-end celebrations, our drive will continue till January 1, 2025. Strong checks and balances are being maintained for safe and secure New Year celebrations for the citizens.”

However, Kalyani Nagar resident Monica Sharma, said, “Peace and tranquility of the area is of prime importance and the current order disrupts the same, severely inconveniencing citizens. Establishments operate late into the night and disturb the quietude. Citizens’ rights must not be violated to further commercial interests.”

“Granting liquor permissions to wine shops, pubs and establishments in residential areas is creating chaos, disturbing the residents’ peace and wellbeing. Incidents like the Porsche case highlight the consequences of such decisions. Many of the resident associations strongly oppose these permissions but the authorities continue to ignore their concerns. Do we have enough police to manage the nuisance caused, or is the entire burden unfairly placed on them? Either the authorities are not considering the residents’ problems before granting these permissions or they are prioritising commercial interests. Such decisions severely affect the quality of life in residential areas. The government must act responsibly and stop compromising on the citizens’ peace and safety,” Sharma said.