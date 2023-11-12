Lokayukta objects to development works suggested by MLA Tingre in private societies in Wadgaonsheri

Lokayukta issued an order on Saturday to stop payment to contractors responsible for constructing internal roads, installing benches, and drainage lines inside housing societies by Wadgaonsheri Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sunil Tingre. Sukhrani’s complaint highlighted the misuse of local area development funds for internal infrastructure projects. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The directive follows a complaint by Right to Information (RTI) activist Qaneez Sukhrani who alleged that Tingre misused funds sanctioned for different projects to appease housing society members.

Lokayukta Justice VM Kanade (retd) has held him responsible for utilising MLA funds meant for public works in private housing societies. It has now directed the divisional commissioner and district collector to halt payments to the contractor responsible for the alleged ₹2.33 crore worth of work.

In response to a complaint filed by Sukhrani, the Lokayukta has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter thoroughly, with a report due within 12 weeks.

Sukhrani’s complaint highlighted the misuse of local area development funds for internal infrastructure projects in private societies, including laying internal roads and sewage channels in Wadgaonsheri area. It was revealed that Tingre overlooked important rules regarding government possession of land while utilising MLA funds.

Sukhrani, who sought information from various departments through RTI, also called for action against the responsible officer and the recovery of the funds spent unlawfully.

During the Lokayukta hearing, Tingre defended his actions, stating that no illegal activities occurred, and the funds have yet to be paid.

Sukhrani said, “Instead of diverting the blame to collector and divisional commissioner, Tingre should have acted responsibly to scrutinise rules regarding government resolution in 2016 (GR-2016) thoroughly before recommending ₹2.33 crores diversion of public funds into private societies.”

“Instead of asking for cover and relief for the diversion of funds under GR-2016, he should have known there are no retrospective provisions possible under the government issued GR in 2022. Diverting public funds into housing societies was a way to garner votes,” she alleged.

When contacted, MLA Tingre said, “Being representative of people, my work is to recommend development work to the district collector. The final decision will be taken by three members of the committee including the district collector, divisional commissioner and Pune municipal commissioner.”

He further pointed out that previously there was no provision to utilise LAD funds in private societies in law. In 2022, the state government issued an order to utilise development funds in private societies.

The local area development fund enables each MLA to undertake small developmental works in his/her constituency through the allocated funds of ₹2 crore per year. These works are at a micro-scale, falling within the jurisdiction of the MLA’s constituency, which may have been overlooked by the local administration in its annual budget. They pertain to development work, creating durable community assets.

After submission of the proposal by the MLA, the district authority is mandated to implement the same within three months of acceptance of the proposal.

