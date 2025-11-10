Long cab wait hits Pune airport flyers during VIP movements

Passengers landing at Pune Airport are increasingly frustrated by long waits for cabs, as frequent VIP movements bring traffic to a standstill. The issue has become a near-daily ordeal at the Aero Mall arrivals area, where flyers are often stranded for over an hour while traffic police shut down access roads to accommodate official convoys. The issue has become a near-daily ordeal at the Aero Mall arrivals area, where flyers are often stranded for over an hour while traffic police shut down access roads to accommodate official convoys. (HT)

Frequent travellers say the situation worsens during evening and late-night peak hours, when dozens of passengers exit the terminal only to find themselves unable to reach or book cabs. Many complain that despite landing on time, they are forced to wait outside the Aero Mall with luggage, elderly passengers, and children, as ride-hailing vehicles such as Ola and Uber are not allowed to enter or leave the area during these closures.

“I travelled to Pune from Delhi last week around 8 pm, but my cab couldn’t reach me for almost one and a half hours,” said Mihir Gandhi, a software engineer who travels frequently for work.

“The driver said the main gate was blocked for a VIP movement. Hundreds of passengers waited helplessly near the Aero Mall exit, with no clear communication about when the gates would reopen,” he added.

Another regular flyer, Sachin Alande, who arrived from Bengaluru, shared a similar experience.

“I often travel with my mother, who is a senior citizen. Last month, we had to wait nearly an hour because no cab could enter the pickup area. The airport is crowded, and there are no proper shelters or seating arrangements near the exit. Security is important, but authorities must also think about regular passengers who are left stranded,” Alande stated.

Traffic congestion around Pune airport has long been a problem, but repeated closures for VIP arrivals and departures have worsened it in recent months. Cab drivers say they, too, face long waits on nearby roads, leading to queues, confusion, and lost time. Many have urged authorities to create a separate lane or controlled passage for commercial vehicles during VIP movements.

Traffic police inspector Ravindra Kadam, in charge of the airport traffic division, acknowledged the inconvenience. “Security protocols during VIP movements are mandatory and time-bound. We try to minimise closures and are coordinating with airport authorities and cab aggregators to improve arrangements. Safety remains our top priority,” Kadam clarified.