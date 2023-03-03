Lt Gen Kotwal assumes as Director and Commandant at AFMC Pune

Lieutenant General Narendra Kotwal, assumed the appointment of Director and Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune on March 3. Lieutenant General Narendra Kotwal, assumed the appointment of Director and Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune on March 3. (HT PHOTO)

Having completed his MBBS from Government Medical College, Jammu in 1985, he went on to do his MD in Medicine from AFMC in 1992. He is a Diplomate of National Board in Medicine and a Member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (MNAMS) since 1997.

Continuing his academic journey further, he acquired Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Endocrinology in 2000. The General Officer is also an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi where he was awarded an M.Phil in Defence and Strategic studies in 2016.

“In an exemplary career spanning over 35 years, the General Officer has held prestigious academic, clinical, and administrative appointments including Senior Advisor (Medicine) & Endocrinologist at the Army Hospital Research & Referral, New Delhi and at Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune; Commandant, Armed Forces Clinic, New Delhi, and that of Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) [ACIDS (Med)],” AFMC release said.

The General Officer has the distinction of providing medical care to four Presidents of India. He has also held the coveted appointments of Member of Specialist Committee under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana; Advisor, UPSC for empanelment of advisors; Member, Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He has also served as the Vice President, Endocrinology Society of India and as Secretary, Indian Thyroid Society.