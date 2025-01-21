Madhuri Misal suggests another metro station between Swargate-Katraj stretch 

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal has proposed an additional Metro station on the Katraj-Swargate route and promised to expedite the commencement of underground Metro work on this corridor. Misal also mentioned that two new Metro corridors—Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi-Vitthalwadi—are likely to receive approval from the Central government soon. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, Misal reviewed Pune Metro’s progress in a meeting with Metro officials. Speaking about the Katraj-Swargate corridor, she said, “We are pursuing the inclusion of two additional Metro stations — one at Sahakarnagar-Bibvewadi and another at Balajinagar. We are optimistic that these stations will be approved.”

As per the original plan, the Katraj-Swargate Metro corridor included only three stations—Marketyard, Padmavati, and Katraj. Subsequently, Maha Metro proposed an additional station at Balajinagar, which was supported by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committee.

Regarding the project’s timeline, Misal stated, “The tender process for the Katraj-Swargate corridor is expected to be completed by March. Once tenders are finalised, work orders will be issued immediately, and on-ground work will begin within two months.”

Misal also mentioned that two new Metro corridors—Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi-Vitthalwadi—are likely to receive approval from the Central government soon.

“The proposals are under review by the cabinet, and we expect a final nod shortly,” she said.

Emphasising the importance of including the two additional stations on the Swargate-Katraj corridor, Misal directed officials to conduct a feasibility study.

The review meeting was attended by Pune Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar, Infrastructure director Atul Gadgil, and other senior officials, including Vinodkumar Agrawal and Hemant Sonawane.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to tackling Pune’s growing traffic issues, Misal said, “Expediting the Metro project is a significant step in resolving the city’s traffic woes. Additionally, we are working on improving the city’s bus transport system.”

She also stated that the government is considering reconnecting the Swargate MSRTC bus stand with the Swargate Metro station. “The original plan included this integration, but the previous government separated it from the Metro project. Since both MSRTC and the Urban Development Department fall under my purview, I will ensure the necessary steps are taken to reconnect the two,” Misal added.