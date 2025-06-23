Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

MAH CET deadline extended to June 27 for BBA, BCA, BBM, BMS courses

ByKimaya Boralkar
Jun 23, 2025 06:50 AM IST

Maharashtra CET Cell extends MAH CET 2025 application deadline to June 27 due to low turnout; additional exam set for July 19-20.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the application deadline for the additional MAH CET 2025 to June 27 in response to lower turnout this year.

The additional CET will be conducted online on July 19 and 20 with the same syllabus, exam format, and percentile-based scoring system as the regular exam. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The additional CET will be conducted online on July 19 and 20 with the same syllabus, exam format, and percentile-based scoring system as the regular exam. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

These undergraduate professional courses include Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS).

Earlier this year, the regular MAH CET was held on April 29 and 30, with 72,259 students registered. However, only 61,666 candidates appeared, leading to a significant number of vacant seats.

The decision was taken following requests from students, parents, and academic institutions concerned about the large number of unfilled seats across colleges in the state, said officials.

The additional CET will be conducted online on July 19 and 20 with the same syllabus, exam format, and percentile-based scoring system as the regular exam.

The admit cards will be released soon on the official portal where candidates can access their exam schedule and other essential details using their login credentials.

News / Cities / Pune / MAH CET deadline extended to June 27 for BBA, BCA, BBM, BMS courses
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On