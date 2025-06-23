MAH CET deadline extended to June 27 for BBA, BCA, BBM, BMS courses

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the application deadline for the additional MAH CET 2025 to June 27 in response to lower turnout this year. The additional CET will be conducted online on July 19 and 20 with the same syllabus, exam format, and percentile-based scoring system as the regular exam. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

These undergraduate professional courses include Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS).

Earlier this year, the regular MAH CET was held on April 29 and 30, with 72,259 students registered. However, only 61,666 candidates appeared, leading to a significant number of vacant seats.

The decision was taken following requests from students, parents, and academic institutions concerned about the large number of unfilled seats across colleges in the state, said officials.

The admit cards will be released soon on the official portal where candidates can access their exam schedule and other essential details using their login credentials.