Maha CET Cell declares probable test schedule for 2025-26

PUNE: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the probable schedule for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted for admission to various professional courses in the academic year 2025-26. Accordingly, the MHT-CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) for admission to degree courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture will be held from April 9 to 27, 2025. State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced probable schedule for CET to be conducted for admission to various professional courses in academic year 2025-26.

The State CET Cell conducts 19 exams for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education. Based on the marks obtained in these exams, the admission process is carried out centrally.

According to the information shared by the State CET Cell, the MHT-CET exam for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group will be conducted from April 9 to 17, 2025; and for the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) group will be conducted from April 19 to 27, 2025. The MHT-CET for DPN-PHN (Diploma in Psychiatric Nursing and Diploma in Public Health Nursing) will be held on April 7 and 8, 2025.

The MHT-CET exam for BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration), BBM (Bachelor of Business Management), BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies) and BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) will be held from April 1 to 3, 2025. The entrance examination for B Design (Bachelor of Design) will be conducted on March 29, 2025. The MHT-CET for the three-year integrated M. Ed (Master of Education) and Hotel Management degree course will be held on March 28, 2025.

The MHT-CET for the Physical Education degree course and Hotel Management postgraduate degree course will be held on March 27, 2025. The MHT-CET for B. Ed/Bachelor of Education (General and Special) and B. Ed LCT (Bachelor of Education in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) will be held from March 23 to 25, 2025. The MHT-CET for MCA (Master of Computer Applications) will be held on March 23, 2025. The MHT-CET for the three-year law degree will be held on March 20 and 21, 2025. The MHT-CET for MBA (Master of Business Administration) and MMS (Master of Management Studies) will be held from March 17 to 19, 2025. The MHT-CET for postgraduate degree in Physical Education and postgraduate degree in Education will be held on March 16, 2025.