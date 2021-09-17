Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari courts controversy after he takes mask off woman for photoshoot
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra governor, courted a controversy after he took off the face mask of a woman whom he felicitated at an event in the city on Friday. (Video Grab)
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra governor, courted a controversy after he took off the face mask of a woman whom he felicitated at an event in the city on Friday. (Video Grab)
pune news

Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari courts controversy after he takes mask off woman for photoshoot

The governor’s action comes at a time when the state and central government are implementing a severe public protocol to curb the spread of Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 09:03 PM IST

PUNE Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra governor, courted a controversy after he took off the face mask of a woman whom he felicitated at an event in the city on Friday.

The event ‘Pune on pedals’ was organised in Kothrud by former MLA Medha Kulkarni.

Koshyari flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kothrud. The cycle rally was organised by Kulkarni, who is also the vice-president of Rashtriya Mahila Morcha.

At the time of felicitating the cyclist, the governor in the viral video is seen removing her face mask for a photo session.

The governor’s action comes at a time when the state and central government are implementing a severe public protocol to curb the spread of Covid-19.

HT reached out to the governor but did not receive a response.

When asked about the incident by media persons, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar took a dig at the governor and said, “It would be inappropriate to comment at this stage. But governors have special rights, and if someone takes oath while wearing a mask, then the governor can ask him to remove the mask and retake the oath of office.”

Later, Koshyari felicitated citizens who worked to save lives during the pandemic at a function held at Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) auditorium.

During the event, Koshyari said, “People with integrity have a voice of their own which makes an impact in the society. An individual cannot say that don’t steal when he is doing it himself. There is a perception in society that work is done through corruption. This thinking has to end for bringing about development in the society.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.