Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Maha govt orders inquiry against officer involved in drink & drive case at Talegaon Dabhade

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 11, 2024 06:04 AM IST

State govt to investigate Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council CEO NK Patil suspended in a drink & drive case after a collision on June 1.

The state government has decided to conduct an inquiry against Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council chief executive officer NK Patil who is suspended in a drink and drive case.

Local MLA from Maval assembly constituency, Sunil Shelke raised the issue in the assembly on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Local MLA from Maval assembly constituency, Sunil Shelke raised the issue in the assembly on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place on June 1 and the officer was later suspended.

Local MLA from Maval assembly constituency, Sunil Shelke raised the issue in the assembly on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said, “The state government will appoint a committee headed by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) or Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to conduct an inquiry of all the decisions taken by the Patil.”

A car driven by Patil collided with another car near Kaka Halwai sweet shop in Talegaon Dabhade. Later, the vehicle dashed into another car before stopping.

The officer was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, said police.

News / Cities / Pune / Maha govt orders inquiry against officer involved in drink & drive case at Talegaon Dabhade
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Thursday, July 11, 2024
