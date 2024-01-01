Maha Metro begins work on Swargate-Katraj underground extension of Pune Metro

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has started work on the extended underground stretch of the Pune Metro from Swargate to Katraj. The Maha-Metro has decided to engage a design consultant for the architectural and tunnel ventilation system of the underground stretch from Swargate to Katraj. The extended underground stretch of the Pune Metro from Swargate to Katraj will benefit the residents of Padmavati, Gul Tekdi, Market Yard. (HT PHOTO)

The Maha-Metro has floated a tender for the appointment of the consultant for the design of the metro stations and tunnels. The tender was issued on December 12, 2023 and the pre-bidding meeting has been scheduled on January 27, 2024 at the metro office in Shivajinagar. The tender is for the appointment of a design consultant for the detailed design of the architectural and tunnel ventilation system (TVS) including the simulation of stations and tunnels; environmental control system (ECS); building management system (BMS); and checking of the Swargate to Katraj stretch.

The extended underground stretch of the Pune Metro from Swargate to Katraj will benefit the residents of Padmavati, Gul Tekdi, Market Yard, Dhankawadi, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, Sainath Nagar, Katraj and Ambegaon.

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had cleared the 5.4-kilometre Swargate to Katraj underground metro extension in September 2021 and sent the proposal to the state government for approval, the state government approved it only in April 2022 and sent it to the central government. However, local representatives are now asking for an additional metro station near the Bharati Vidyapeeth or Balaji Nagar as there is currently no station between Padmavati and Katraj.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), said, “At present, the proposal is with the Public Investment Board (PIB). The meeting is scheduled for this month. We are expecting final approval from the central government”

“Meanwhile, we have carried out all the necessary tender work in advance so that we can start the extension work immediately after the central government approval. At present, we have floated a tender for the appointment of the consultant for the design and cost of four metro stations and tunnels. After this tender, we will float another tender for the construction of metro stations and tunnels.”

A Maha-Metro official said, “The cost of the Swargate to Katraj underground metro route is ₹3,668 crore. As the estimated cost is higher, the proposal has been put up by the Public Investment Board (PIB). After approval of the PIB, the Union cabinet will give its final nod.”

The project is expected to be completed by April 2027, pending approval from the central government. The Maha-Metro has prepared a detailed project report for the corridor. The project costs ₹3,668 crore, with the state government contributing ₹891 crore; the PMC providing ₹655 crore; and the state seeking ₹300 crore from the Centre. The Maha Metro plans to secure ₹1,803 crore through soft loans.