Maha Metro hints at not sharing rent revenue with Pune civic body
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has indirectly denied to share income from property development with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
Recently, the PMC’s estate department wrote a letter to the Maha Metro and said, “PMC handed over a lot of prominent land to the Maha Metro, which is being developed and rented out. The rent income should be shared with PMC or instead of asking for a PMC share in metro development, Maha Metro should minimise it.”
The Maha Metro replied to the PMC and said, “Maha Metro is a joint project of the Central, state and local body. All over the world, metro projects do not only sustain on ticket revenue and it needs to add non-ticket revenue to make the transport project sustainable.”
Maha Metro said, “As per the detailed project report, the total project cost of the metro is ₹11,420 crore. It is borrowing a ₹5,831 crore loan and the PMC is giving ₹951 crore for the project.”
Metro said, “The state government would take decisions about the funds and share as Maha Metro would require the revenue from non-ticket sources. Renting out the property is a way to generate non-ticket resource until the metro project is in progress. Instead of discussing rent sharing and other elements, both the organisations need to work to complete the metro project earlier.”
The administration on Tuesday submitted the metro’s letter to the standing committee for information.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60 more gardens to open in Pune from January 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune Natyasattak cut short due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early Punekars hunt & fish… and settle down!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If your social media account has been compromised, follow these 5 steps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTDC to reopen resort on Sinhagad fort, Pune in a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune metro: Maha-Metro claims reported values of CWPRS report “far from truth”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha Metro hints at not sharing rent revenue with Pune civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune civic body extends contract of 177 medical staff hired during Covid peak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talegaon: MIDC to build township in a 6,000 acre industrial facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s Mhalunge-Maan town planning scheme gathers dust two years after groundbreaking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC undecided on reopening schools for Class 5-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC’s sets January-end deadline for Katraj-Swargate BRTS; PMPML unsure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for alleged extortion of contractor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for threatening to spread video of live-in partner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune rural stays with NCP; all parties claim victory in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox