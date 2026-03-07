After members raised concerns over lapses in the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994; illegal sex determination practices; and female foeticide during the ongoing session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, the state health department moved into action mode and directed medical councils to cancel the licences of 34 medical practitioners within a week for alleged violations of the Act; officials said on Friday. Health minister Prakash Abitkar issued the orders after a review meeting to assess the enforcement of the PCPNDT Act, 1994. Maha orders cancellation of 34 doctors’ licences in PCPNDT Act violations

Abitkar said, “The government has taken serious note of violations related to the PCPNDT Act. Strict action will be taken against medical practitioners involved in illegal sex determination and female foeticide. We have directed authorities to cancel pending licences within a week and ensure that cases are pursued in court so that offenders are barred from medical practice.”

As per official records, the state health department has initiated action against 193 medical practitioners across Maharashtra since the implementation of the Act. These practitioners are registered with different councils, including the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine (MCIM) and Maharashtra Council of Homoeopathy (MCH). However, disciplinary action against 34 medical practitioners has remained pending with their respective councils. Under section 23(2) of the PCPNDT Act, the appropriate authority must report any registered medical practitioner charged with violating the Act to the concerned state medical council for further disciplinary action. Of the 34 practitioners against whom action is pending, 14 are registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council, 10 with the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine, and 10 with the Maharashtra Council of Homoeopathy; officials said.

During the meeting, cases where chargesheets related to female foeticide have already been filed were also reviewed. In such cases, officials have been directed to complete the process of suspending the medical licences of the accused practitioners within a week, pending outcome of trial/s, said Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director, Maharashtra Family Welfare Bureau.