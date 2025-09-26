Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Maha teachers contribute one day’s salary to support flood victims

    The State Primary Teachers’ Central Association formally conveyed this decision to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday through a letter signed by its president and general secretary

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 7:48 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    In a show of solidarity with flood-hit victims, primary school teachers from local self-government institutions across Maharashtra have decided to contribute a day’s salary towards relief efforts. The move comes in the wake of the devastating floods caused by incessant rains across several parts of the state.

    The move comes in the wake of the devastating floods caused by incessant rains across several parts of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    The move comes in the wake of the devastating floods caused by incessant rains across several parts of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    The State Primary Teachers’ Central Association formally conveyed this decision to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday through a letter signed by its president and general secretary. The contribution will be deposited into the chief minister’s relief fund.

    School Education minister Dadaji Bhuse praised the teachers’ gesture. “The teaching community has demonstrated great sensitivity and responsibility by voluntarily coming forward to support citizens in distress,” said Bhuse.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Pune News/Maha Teachers Contribute One Day’s Salary To Support Flood Victims
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes