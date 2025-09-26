Maha teachers contribute one day’s salary to support flood victims

In a show of solidarity with flood-hit victims, primary school teachers from local self-government institutions across Maharashtra have decided to contribute a day’s salary towards relief efforts. The move comes in the wake of the devastating floods caused by incessant rains across several parts of the state. The move comes in the wake of the devastating floods caused by incessant rains across several parts of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The State Primary Teachers’ Central Association formally conveyed this decision to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday through a letter signed by its president and general secretary. The contribution will be deposited into the chief minister’s relief fund.

School Education minister Dadaji Bhuse praised the teachers’ gesture. “The teaching community has demonstrated great sensitivity and responsibility by voluntarily coming forward to support citizens in distress,” said Bhuse.