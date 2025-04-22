Maha to identify ‘idol teachers’ & ‘idol schools’ to promote quality education

PUNE: In a bid to improve the standard of education across Maharashtra, the state school education department has launched a new initiative identifying and honouring educators and institutions that demonstrate exceptional commitment to quality teaching and learning as ‘idol teachers’ and ‘idol schools’. Plans are afoot to involve the selected teachers and schools in shaping the state’s educational strategies and training programmes. In a bid to improve the standard of education across Maharashtra, state school education department has launched ‘idol teachers’ and ‘idol schools’ initiatives. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A government resolution (GR) in this regard was issued on Monday, outlining the framework and goals of the scheme. The idea is to encourage quality education and ensure that the experience of outstanding teachers and schools benefits students and parents statewide. Through this initiative, the government hopes to showcase exemplary practices, allowing others in the education sector to learn and implement similar strategies.

As per the information shared by the education department, the selection of ‘idol teachers’ and ‘idol schools’ will be based on a range of criteria including the use of innovative teaching methods; active implementation of government education policies; missions such as ‘Chief Minister My School’ and ‘Sundar School’; and involvement in arts, sports, and cultural activities. Teacher conduct, student attendance, participation in scholarship programmes, and contribution to higher education will also play key roles in the evaluation process.

School education minister Dada Bhuse said, “To ensure a structured and transparent selection, committees have been established at three levels—taluka (block), district, and state. At the taluka level, the committee will include the group education officer, faculty members from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), education experts, two cluster heads, and an extension officer. The district-level committee will be chaired by the district collector and will include the chief executive officer, DIET principal, primary and secondary education officers, and education experts. At the state level, the committee will be led by the commissioner of education and will include senior officials and experts from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).”

“Beyond recognition, the government plans to integrate these ‘idol teachers’ and ‘idol schools’ into key educational programmes. SCERT and other agencies have been instructed to appoint idol teachers as master trainers. Additionally, visits to idol schools will be organised to facilitate peer learning. Teachers and other active members from these schools will be engaged as teaching mentors in municipal schools. Their work will be documented through videos and reports by SCERT and DIET, and their contributions will be highlighted in educational seminars and conferences,” Bhuse said.

Furthermore, the department will establish a ‘bank of idol schools’ or a curated list of model institutions demonstrating best practices in school education. These schools will serve as learning hubs and be central to future educational reforms in the state. By recognising grassroots excellence and integrating it into the wider system, Maharashtra’s education department is taking a progressive step towards ensuring high-quality learning for every student in the state.