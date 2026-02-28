Maha to launch enforcement drive against illegal transport from March 1

PUNE: Worried about growing illegal transport across the state, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday directed the motor transport department (RTO) to launch a statewide enforcement drive beginning March 1. The move comes amid rising concerns over unauthorised vehicles operating without valid permits, fitness certificates, insurance coverage or statutory approvals, posing a serious threat to public safety while simultaneously causing substantial losses to the state exchequer and legal transport services. Mumbai, India - September 8, 2020: Pratap Sarnaik at the Vidhan Bhavan for the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra State Legislature in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

At a high-level meeting held on Friday by Sarnaik and attended by transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and senior officials, Sarnaik emphasised that unchecked growth of illegal passenger transport has turned into a grave public safety issue. He pointed out that vehicles carrying passengers beyond permissible capacity, skipping mandatory inspections, and ignoring safety regulations significantly increase the risk of accidents. In cases where such vehicles lack valid insurance, victims often struggle to obtain compensation after accidents. He noted that vehicle owners and drivers frequently attempt to evade responsibility, leading to delays in justice for affected passengers.

“Illegal transport operations create unfair competition for lawful operators such as state-run bus services. The resulting fare undercutting and unregulated market practices place financial pressure on authorised services, affecting passenger volumes and disrupting planned routes and schedules. Beyond the economic impact, experts have warned that illegal passenger transport also raises serious social security concerns. The absence of passenger records in unauthorised vehicles can hinder investigations and may inadvertently facilitate crimes such as human trafficking, robbery or other unlawful activities,” said Sarnaik.

Highlighting broader road safety implications, Sarnaik said that violations such as overspeeding, reckless driving, and disregard for traffic norms contribute to accidents, congestion, and increased pollution levels. He stressed the need for strict enforcement, continuous inspection drives, and large-scale public awareness campaigns. Sarnaik also called for simplifying and digitising the licencing process to make transport operations more accessible and transparent, while urging passengers to consciously choose authorised services.

“Illegal passenger transport is not merely a regulatory violation; it is a direct threat to public safety and social order. Vehicles operating without valid permits, insurance, or fitness certification endanger innocent lives every day. When accidents occur, passengers are left without protection or rightful compensation. This government will not tolerate such negligence. From March 1, a comprehensive and effective statewide campaign will be implemented to identify and take strict action against unauthorised operators. At the same time, we will strengthen enforcement mechanisms, enhance transparency in licencing, and appeal to citizens to support lawful transport services. Only through firm action and public participation can we build a safe, transparent, and reliable transport system for Maharashtra.” Sarnaik said.