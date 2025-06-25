Maha tweaks ward formation process, directs civic bodies to submit draft plans to UDD

In a subtle yet significant move, the Maharashtra government on Monday revised the ward formation process for municipal elections by directing all municipal commissioners to submit the draft ward structure proposals to the urban development department (UDD) instead of the state election commission (SEC). This marks a shift from the earlier notification dated June 10, where submissions were to be made directly to the SEC. This marks a shift from the earlier notification dated June 10, where submissions were to be made directly to the SEC. (HT)

The change effectively gives the state government control over the ward delimitation process before it reaches the election commission for final approval.

A fresh circular issued by the deputy secretary of the UDD, Priyanka Kulkarni Chhapwale, outlined the revised procedure. “As directed by the Supreme Court (SC), municipal elections must be conducted within the stipulated time frame. A revised schedule for ward structuring has also been issued. Municipal commissioners are to submit draft ward structures to the UDD,” the circular stated.

The government also postponed the earlier deadlines, with officials indicating that the civic polls, already delayed for over two years, could now be pushed further by at least four more weeks. Under the previous schedule, the final ward structure was to be published by September 4.

Activist and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vijay Kumbhar criticised the move, calling it an attempt by the government to centralise control over the delimitation process. “The state government’s intentions are now quite clear. They want to influence the ward structuring process and do not trust municipal commissioners. This is direct interference in the functioning of the SEC, which is an independent constitutional body,” he said.

Kumbhar also raised concerns over the legality and transparency of the new directive. “Once the ward structure is submitted to the UDD, the government may alter it as per its convenience before passing it on to the SEC. This undermines the neutrality expected in the conduct of elections,” he said.

The ward formation process is a key step ahead of civic polls in Maharashtra, and the recent changes may have a bearing on how constituencies are drawn and elections conducted in cities across the state. With the government now acting as an intermediary in the submission process, the role of the SEC appears to have been diluted.

Political observers said that the move can further delay polls and may attract legal scrutiny if challenged.