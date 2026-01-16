Maha Women’s Commission chairperson submits formal complaint to EC over serious irregularities in PMC elections

Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar on Thursday approached the Election Commission (EC), alleging attempts at bogus voting and serious irregularities in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, following reports of ‘indelible’ ink removal and impersonation from multiple wards. Chakankar approached the Election Commission (EC), alleging attempts at bogus voting and irregularities in PMC elections. (HT)

Chakankar submitted a formal complaint to the EC along with a video purportedly showing female voters removing indelible ink from their fingers in ward number 34, and sought strict action against those involved. “Such practices seriously undermine the credibility and integrity of the electoral process,” she said.

Reports surfaced on polling day that indelible ink marks on voters’ fingers were being erased using liquid/thinner, allegedly enabling some individuals to vote more than once. The focus of the allegations was ward number 34, which includes Narhe, Vadgaon Budruk and Dhayari. According to the complaint, the incident occurred at around 10.30 am near Narayanrao Sanas School polling centre at Dhayari Phata when NCP workers said that they caught one person trying to remove the ink after voting. It was also alleged that the individual was assaulted, further escalating tensions. The police and election officials intervened to bring the situation under control. The authorities said that the complaints are being examined and CCTV footage and polling records are being reviewed.

In a separate incident, former corporator Pramod alias Nana Bhangire alleged that he intercepted a group of ‘bogus voters’ in the Mohammadwadi-Undri area of ward number 41 who had been brought from Beed. He said that he later lodged a complaint with the returning officer, seeking verification and legal action.

Yet another instance was reported from a polling booth at Kataria High School, ward number 21, where a woman was told that a vote had already been cast in her name. After she objected and insisted on voting, she was allowed to cast her vote through a postal ballot, officials said.

The Pune incidents are part of a wider controversy across Maharashtra over the use of marker pens instead of traditional indelible ink in this year’s civic polls. Similar complaints have emerged from Mumbai, Kolhapur and Ulhasnagar, with voters alleging that the ink marks can be easily wiped off. Brihanmumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani acknowledged receiving complaints that the ink applied on fingernails is being erased. The civic administration however clarified that the EC supplied marker kits for voting this year and that such markers are being used in the local body elections since 2012. Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police, Pune police, said that barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting, overall polling was peaceful.