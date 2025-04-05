Mahabaleshwar tourism festival to be held from May 2 to 4

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in collaboration with the local district administration and the state tourism department has organised a three-day Mahabaleshwar tourism festival from May 2 to 4. The primary goal of the festival is to showcase local attractions, arts, culture, and cuisine to boost tourism in the region. (HT FILE)

The festival’s official logo was unveiled at the Sahyadri guest house by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The primary goal of the festival is to showcase local attractions, arts, culture, and cuisine to boost tourism in the region,” a statement from the tourism department stated on Friday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the festival’s inaugural event along with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai, and minister of state for tourism Indranil Naik.

The three-day festival will include cultural programs featuring local artists and performances by renowned artists. Special events such as the strawberry and agrotourism festival, sightseeing tours to Panchgani, Kaas Plateau, Koynanagar, Tapola, and historic forts, and tent accommodations for tourists will be arranged. Adventure activities like paragliding, paramotoring, water sports, trekking, rock climbing, and horse riding will also be offered.

Additionally, exhibitions and sales of local handicrafts by women’s self-help groups, a food festival showcasing regional delicacies, and heritage tours to ancient temples and historical sites will be organised.