Maha-Metro awards contract for Swargate-Katraj underground extension, work to begin next month

Pune: Cemindia Projects Limited (formerly ITD Cementation India Limited) has been awarded the contract for the Swargate–Katraj underground extension of the Pune Metro. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials confirmed that a letter of engagement will be issued soon, followed by a work order next month. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, said bids were opened on September 20 and the letter of engagement will be signed this month. The contract was finalised within 10 days. “The selected company will start work next month,” said Gadgil.

The 5.5-km underground stretch is part of Phase II of the Pune Metro expansion. It will ease congestion on Satara Road and improve north–south connectivity by linking Swargate with Katraj through several densely populated areas.

The original tender floated in January 2025 included Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj stations. Bibwewadi and Balajinagar were added later after intervention by Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar in the revised tender issued on April 11.

Six major infrastructure firms, including L&T, J Kumar Infraprojects, Afcons–SAM India, HCC–Kalpataru JV, Tata Projects, and ITD Cementation, had submitted bids.

Once complete, the new corridor will reduce travel time between Swargate and Katraj from 45 minutes to less than 15 minutes.